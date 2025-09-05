Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade will be held as planned, despite ICE presence

The 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood will go on as planned, organizers said Friday.

The parade will step off on Sept. 14 despite ongoing fears about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and an immigration crackdown promised by the Trump administration.

Friday leaders and community organizers gathered to warn people about the immigration enforcement ramp-up, and to encourage them to know and defend their rights.

Chicago has immigration rights resources online in both English and Spanish.

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia helped make the announcement in front of the iconic Little Village arch.

The decision was made after the two-day El Grito Chicago Mexican Independence Day Festival was postponed. Organizers of that festival said holding off is the most responsible action they can take to ensure everyone's safety.