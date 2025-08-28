Mexican Independence Parade to step off Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood despite worries about ICE, federal troops

Chicago's Latino community is getting ready to celebrate their culture and heritage, with events starting next week.

The 24th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade is set to step off on a week from Saturday on 18th Street in the Pilsen neighborhood. Organizers and community leaders are hopeful the celebration can be as strong as ever — despite concerns of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showing up and the potential presence of federal troops.

But inside Alvarez Hardware, 1323 W. 18th St., owner Rodolfo Alvarez said the community's excitement ahead of the parade is paired with unease.

"Our concern this year is that, like I said, that ICE might show up, that the National Guard is going to be here," said Alvarez, who is also president of the United Merchants of Pilsen Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders from the chamber say they have contingency plans to make sure the parade can be celebrated in peace.

"We're just here to let people know that we are not going to be stopping from celebrating our roots, our heritage, our culture," said United Merchants of Pilsen Chamber of Commerce board member Vicky Lugo.

The contingency plans include a team of volunteers monitoring the parade route.

"If they see any immigration agents, we're going to be communicating throughout," said Lugo.

Earlier this year, organizers canceled the Cinco de Mayo Parade in Little Village over concerns about immigration enforcement.

"When everything was going on with ICE and all the raids were happening, we saw a decline in our clientele," said Karla Escamilla.

The issue affected business, including the Latina-owned-and-operated Lakshmi Hair Salon & Spa at 1327 W. 18th St., of which Escamilla is manager.

Escamilla has been attending the Mexican Independence Day Parade since she was a child, and she now walks the route with her coworkers. She does not want fear to hold her community back.

"I don't think that our Hispanic, Latino community should be missing out on these events and traditions that we have had for so long because of the situation right now with ICE and everything," Escamilla said.

The Mexican Independence Day Parade in Pilsen steps off at noon on Saturday, Sept. 6.