List of Chicago area, Illinois school closings due to freezing rain

Freezing rain is likely to cause slippery roads (especially side streets and untreated roads,) sidewalks, and driveways through Tuesday morning.

Ice amounts will be up to a quarter of an inch of accumulation but perhaps as high as 0.30" in the southern suburbs. Snow is possible in parts of McHenry and Lake (IL) County by morning, allowing for a couple of inches of accumulation of snowfall.

Some schools are closing or switching to e-learning. Here is a list: