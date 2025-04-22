Main stretch of Lincoln Square closes to traffic for a week for construction

One of the main stretches of Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood is closed to traffic this week, giving pedestrians a unique chance to enjoy themselves.

Alderman Matt Martin, who represents the 47th Ward where the North Side neighborhood is located, said the 4700-block of North Lincoln Avenue closed to vehicles from Monday and will remain closed through Saturday, April 26, for construction at the intersection of Lincoln and Leland.

As a result, Chicagoans have a unique opportunity to enjoy Giddings Plaza without car traffic and support local businesses, Maritn said.

Ald. Martin said businesses including Bagel Miller, the Book Cellar and August Food and Wine are part of a week-long sidewalk sale during the closure, which includes special deals, and take-and-go treats.

Vehicle traffic on Western Avenue is not affected.