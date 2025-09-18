Lincoln Middle School students return to class after assistant principal Nerissa Lee killed in Berwyn shooting

Students at Berwyn's Lincoln Middle School returned to class Thursday after assistant principal Nerissa Lee was shot and killed outside the building Tuesday afternoon.

Students were greeted by therapy dogs outside the school Thursday morning, and some students and teachers arrived carrying flowers to add to a growing makeshift memorial to Nerissa Lee.

Police and administrators at Lincoln Middle School have been very careful to point out that the violence outside the school earlier this week was a domestic situation. Lee and another person who has not yet been identified were killed while inside a vehicle directly in front of the school entrance.

Berwyn police say the gunman was 54-year-old Steven Lee. How he and the two victims were related or knew each other is not yet confirmed.

The gunfire erupted around 4 pm. Tuesday after school had been dismissed. Some kids were still inside the building for after school activities.

Students we spoke to with their parents' permission said they were frightened when the gunfire erupted and the building went on lockdown. The school was closed and classes were canceled Wednesday.

Many kids might still be feeling that way as classes start up again, so counselors are available to all students and staff.