Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in front of a middle school in Berwyn on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Lincoln Middle School in the 6400 block of 16th Street.

Police have blocked off the area, and two ambulances were at the scene.

Three people have reportedly been shot, and one vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

It is unclear if those involved were students at the school.

The assistant principal at the school sent a note saying that most of the students were gone for the day, and students in after-school programs are safe.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Berwyn police for more information, but has not yet heard back.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.