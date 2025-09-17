Lincoln Middle School assistant principal Nerissa Lee killed in Berwyn shooting, district says

One of the three people killed in a shooting outside a Berwyn, Illinois middle school has been identified as the school's assistant principal.

Berwyn North School District 98 Superintendent Dr. Michelle Smith posted a message to the community on the district's Facebook page identifying one of the victims as Nerissa Lee, an assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School.

"It is with great sadness that I announce to you that Nerissa Lee, Assistant Principal at Lincoln Middle School, lost her life in yesterday's tragic shooting that occurred outside of Lincoln," Smith wrote.

Smith said instruction at the school will resume Thursday and there will be counselors available to students and staff.

"As a reminder, this was a domestic violence incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school community," Smith wrote.

Police responded to the school in the 6400 block of 16th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. Officers happened to be nearby when they heard around 20 shots ring out.

Berwyn police said officers saw a man shooting a rifle into another car. As they approached, police said the man opened fire on the officers, who took cover and did not return gunfire. The shooter then apparently turned the gun on himself; police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The school had about 100 students in it at the time, who were participating in after school activities. No students were injured. The school was placed on lockdown due to the incident.

The shooter and the other victim killed have not yet been identified.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

contributed to this report.