Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Middle School assistant principal Nerissa Lee killed in Berwyn shooting, district says

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Investigation continues into deadly triple shooting outside Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn
Investigation continues into deadly triple shooting outside Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn 02:29

One of the three people killed in a shooting outside a Berwyn, Illinois middle school has been identified as the school's assistant principal.

Berwyn North School District 98 Superintendent Dr. Michelle Smith posted a message to the community on the district's Facebook page identifying one of the victims as Nerissa Lee, an assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School.

"It is with great sadness that I announce to you that Nerissa Lee, Assistant Principal at Lincoln Middle School, lost her life in yesterday's tragic shooting that occurred outside of Lincoln," Smith wrote. 

Smith said instruction at the school will resume Thursday and there will be counselors available to students and staff.

"As a reminder, this was a domestic violence incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school community," Smith wrote.

Police responded to the school in the 6400 block of 16th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. Officers happened to be nearby when they heard around 20 shots ring out.

Berwyn police said officers saw a man shooting a rifle into another car. As they approached, police said the man opened fire on the officers, who took cover and did not return gunfire. The shooter then apparently turned the gun on himself; police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The school had about 100 students in it at the time, who were participating in after school activities. No students were injured. The school was placed on lockdown due to the incident.

The shooter and the other victim killed have not yet been identified. 

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

Marissa Sulek contributed to this report.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue