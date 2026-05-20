Mother of detained CPS student released from ICE custody, but son still being held

A Chicago mother has been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, two months after she and her son were arrested at a routine check-in for their asylum petition.

Liliana Navarrete walked free on Wednesday from an ICE facility in Kentucky, but her son, Ricardo, remains in federal custody, just days before he is set to graduate from Mather High School.

They said they have no choice but to keep fighting, describing their time apart as "torture."

Liliana's emotional reunion with her other son was bittersweet, after two months in ICE custody, because Ricardo wasn't part of it.

"I feel incomplete, because my son Ricardo is still not here, and there's uncertainty, but we have hope that with God's help he will be with us so we can continue to be a family," she said in Spanish.

The high school senior will miss his prom and gradation because he remains in federal custody in Kentucky.

He's set to earn his diploma form Mather High School, and was planning to play soccer at Truman College next year.

He and his mom were detained together during a routine asylum check-in in March.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Kentucky ordered her released from custody, after both she and her son filed habeas corpus petitions seeking to be released on bond while their immigration cases play out in court.

Ricardo will remain in custody at least until his scheduled asylum hearing in the coming weeks.