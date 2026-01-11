Lights to be turned off on Chicago's official Christmas tree

In a sure sign that the holiday season is over, the lights on Chicago's official Christmas tree in Millennium Park will be turned off on Sunday.

The tree was lit back on Nov. 21, and has held up well. The 68-foot Norway spruce was donated by the Mason family in Glenview, and is the largest Christmas tree in the city's history.

Anchors Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent helped flip the switch to turn on the lights back in November.

If your Christmas tree has not already come down, this may be a sign. The City of Chicago and several suburbs are recycling real Christmas trees through Friday.

The city has 27 free drop-off locations.

Meanwhile in Crown Point, Indiana, a different kind of Christmas tree lighting is on tap for Sunday night. There, Christmas trees will meet the same fate as the fir tree in Hans Christian Andersen's melancholic tale.

"The pieces were placed in a fire under the copper, and they quickly blazed up brightly, while the tree sighed so deeply that each sigh was like a pistol-shot. Then the children, who were at play, came and seated themselves in front of the fire, and looked at it and cried, 'Pop, pop.' But at each 'pop,' which was a deep sigh, the tree was thinking of a summer day in the forest; and of Christmas evening, and of 'Humpty Dumpty,' the only story it had ever heard or knew how to relate, till at last it was consumed."

If that wasn't clear, the Northwest Indiana city will be burning old Christmas trees at 6 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

The annual Christmas Tree Bonfire Celebration in Crown Point features free hot chocolate and popcorn.