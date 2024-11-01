Chicago's Christmas tree will be cut down in Logan Square Friday
This year's tree is a 53-foot Colorado blue spruce donated by the Holden-Shaddick family.
The owners say the tree was planted almost 50 years ago by the home's previous owner, Jim Mulligan. Mulligan worked for the city and is being honored with a street sign.
Mulligan's daughter said she was "in tears" when she found out her father's tree was selected. She said her father was a staple of Logan Square.
"His name is always going to be tied to this; it's going to be a memory; it's going to be something everybody knows," Mulligan's daughter said. "It's always going to carry his name with it. I just love that this is happening."
"I think its cool because that's going to be my tree that was in my backyard," a Holden-Shaddick family member said.
CBS News Chicago's Irika Sargent and Joe Donlon will host Chicago's tree lighting ceremony on Friday at 6 p.m.