Chicago's Christmas tree recycling program kicks off next week

If you're spending the weekend taking your Christmas tree down, don't throw it away just yet.

The city of Chicago's tree recycling program kicks off next week. It's being held by the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, in partnership with the Chicago Park District.

People looking for a better way to dispose of their live trees can take them to one of 27 drop-off locations around the city, between Jan. 3 and 17.

Before doing so, all decorations must be removed before recycling.

What will happen to the trees?

All recycled holiday trees will be turned into mulch, which will be available for free pick-up on Jan. 5.

Locations for holiday tree recycling

Below is the complete list of locations to drop off holiday trees for recycling. Again, they must be real trees.