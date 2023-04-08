Lightfoot hosting Spring Forward Teen Bash at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) – Warmer weather is here, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is hosting a bash Saturday for teens and young adults.
The Spring Forward Teen Bash is happening at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier today.
The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.
The spring break celebration encourages young people to plan ahead for summer – including searching for activities and jobs.
There will be performances, DJ sets, a job fair, esports, raffle prizes, and more.
The bash is for teens and young adults between 13 and 24.
