Lightfoot hosting Spring Forward Teen Bash at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – Warmer weather is here, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is hosting a bash Saturday for teens and young adults.

The Spring Forward Teen Bash is happening at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier today.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.

The spring break celebration encourages young people to plan ahead for summer – including searching for activities and jobs.

There will be performances, DJ sets, a job fair, esports, raffle prizes, and more.

The bash is for teens and young adults between 13 and 24.