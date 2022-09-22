Watch CBS News
Lightfoot declares Chicago a book sanctuary city amid rise in nationwide bans

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – As a rise in book bans is happening nationwide, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is declaring Chicago a book sanctuary city.

The mayor and the Chicago Public Library are urging people to establish their own book sanctuaries to expand access to banned or challenged materials.

They are asking Chicagoans to commit to taking at least one of the following actions:

·         Collect and protect endangered books.

·         Make those books broadly accessible.

·          Host book talks and events to generate conversation and educate others on the history of book banning and burning.

