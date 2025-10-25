Chicago's Leo High School choir being honored with welcome home celebration

Chicago's beloved Leo High School choir is being honored with a welcome home celebration after its run on "America's Got Talent."

After an incredible run made possible by voters throughout the country, the Leo High School choir made the top five of this season's "America's Got Talent."

The celebration will be held in Merionetter Park on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. There will be behind-the-scenes footage of the AGT journey, alumni, and special guests.

The choir first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago, and since then, the group of young men has captured the hearts of Chicago, as well as the show's judges and voters across the country.