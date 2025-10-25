Watch CBS News
Chicago's Leo High School choir being honored with welcome home celebration

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's beloved Leo High School choir is being honored with a welcome home celebration after its run on "America's Got Talent." 

After an incredible run made possible by voters throughout the country, the Leo High School choir made the top five of this season's "America's Got Talent."

The celebration will be held in Merionetter Park on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. There will be behind-the-scenes footage of the AGT journey, alumni, and special guests. 

The choir first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago, and since then, the group of young men has captured the hearts of Chicago, as well as the show's judges and voters across the country.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

