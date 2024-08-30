Legionella, heavy metals found in water at Chicago federal office building where EPA staffers work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is responsible for keeping Americans safe from environmental hazards—and now it has been forced to respond to one of the federal government's own office buildings in downtown Chicago where its own employees work.

At the Ralph H. Metcalfe Federal Building, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., drinking water samples tested positive for Legionella bacteria—as well as lead and copper. The union representing employees in the building now say it is unsafe to go to work there.

The General Services Administration—the federal administration that runs the contaminated buildings—said it has already taken steps to address the problem, and repairs are under way. But EPA workers said in the meantime, they should not have to put their health in jeopardy.

Some of the water fountains and sinks at the Metcalfe building—located across Jackson Boulevard from Federal Plaza—are unusable due to the Legionella bacteria and heavy metals.

The bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease—a severe pneumonia typically spread by inhaling water droplets containing the bacteria.

Loreen Targos is executive vice president of AFGE 704, the union local that represents about 1,000 federal EPA workers. She is also a scientist with the EPA.

"If we can't address it in our own building, then how can we have the credibility to address it on behalf of the people in the region?" Targos said.

Some of the positive legionella tests came from floors in the Metcalfe Building on which EPA employees work. Other samples were found in a daycare located in the Metcalfe Building.

Similarly contaminated water was also found at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. The owners of the building—the General Services Administration, or GSA—said actions and retesting are already under way there. The GSA could not immediately confirm reports that the John C. Kluczynski Federal Building—located in Federal Plaza across Dearborn Street from the courthouse—was also affected.

"We are, of course, the Environmental Protection Agency, and yet we don't even have management that's seriously addressing a problem when it becomes known," Targos said.

AFGE 704 filed a grievance against the EPA—demanding the agency fix the lead, copper, and Legionella in the drinking water.

The GSA said it has consulted with industry experts for "an aggressive, proactive water quality program to ensure safety." Meanwhile, the EPA said it has provided bottled water.

"They did provide some water, but it had run out by the middle of the day, and so for the second half of the day, workers had no access to a safe source of drinking water," Targos said. "Unfortunately, they haven't been protecting us sufficiently."

Along with asking for all drinking water sources to be shut down, and a supply of bottled water, the union also wants its employees to be allowed to work from home until the problem is fixed.

The full statement from the EPA is below:

"EPA leadership is committed to ensuring that all its staff work in a safe environment. EPA has received the grievance filed by American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, but cannot comment on its specifics. The Metcalfe Federal building is owned by the General Services Administration, and since learning of the issue, EPA has worked closely with GSA to ensure that all EPA Region 5 employees are aware of the issue and kept informed throughout the process. EPA staff have been provided safe drinking water by GSA, which provided bottled water stations on every other floor occupied by EPA tenants, as well as other affected floors in the building. GSA has posted signage on drinking water fixtures that tested positive during its baseline drinking water quality testing in the Metcalfe Building."

The GSA issued this statement:

"The health and safety of occupants at GSA-controlled facilities is a top priority, which is why GSA has consulted with federal, state, and local health organizations as well as industry experts to develop an aggressive, proactive water quality management program to ensure the safe, continued use of facilities. As part of that program, this year GSA is performing baseline water testing in over 1,300 GSA-controlled federally owned facilities and 6,000 leased spaces. The effort includes testing for heavy metals and water-borne bacteria, such as Legionella. "At the Ralph H. Metcalfe Federal Building, baseline testing per GSA's policy was conducted in late July and appropriate corrective actions are underway. Testing results have been shared with tenants to provide the specific information available from the testing. "The results of baseline testing showed that 82 of 92 samples had no detectable levels of Legionella. Of those samples that had detectable levels of Legionella, all of the Legionella species were non-pneumophila, which is less associated with Legionnaires' Disease according to the CDC. "For lead and copper, results indicated that 3 of 13 samples had lead concentrations above the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations action level and 2 of 13 samples had concentrations above the action level for copper. "Total coliforms and E. coli were absent in all of the 13 samples that were collected. "Corrective actions include removing impacted fixtures from service, posting appropriate signage, and taking other steps such as providing bottled water, conducting flushing, cleaning and/or replacing aerators, and monitoring water temperature and chlorine levels. "Legionella bacteria occurs naturally in freshwater environments and is relatively common in large building water systems. Studies have shown that approximately 50% of all building water systems contain Legionella, and due to its natural prevalence, there are many potential sources of exposure to Legionella in the community or even from home water systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick, and outbreaks are relatively rare. "GSA has developed numerous resources and training opportunities for occupants to learn about our water quality initiatives, many of which are available online at gsa.gov/waterquality. "At the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, baseline testing per GSA's policy was conducted in late June and appropriate corrective actions are underway. We have done several rounds of corrective actions and retesting, and all but one affected fixture has been cleared. "Corrective actions include removing impacted fixtures, such as drinking fountains, from service and posting appropriate signage."

Specifically with regard to the daycare center in the Metcalfe building, the GSA added:

"Above and beyond GSA's baseline water testing program, GSA has rigorous requirements for water quality testing and remediation in childcare centers, which are tested annually for lead and copper, consistent with EPA's Toolkit for Reducing Lead in Drinking Water. GSA has taken swift action in response to recent tests at the CCC Learning and Judge Joan Humphrey Lefkow Infant Childcare Center that have shown lead and Legionella levels above established thresholds, and will continue to take corrective action until the issue is resolved. We have communicated regularly with the provider to help keep parents updated on the ongoing corrective actions we are taking, including removing fixtures from service, conducting flushing at impacted fixtures, and providing bottled water. The childcare center is open and additional testing is scheduled for next week and corrective actions will continue until the issues have been completely resolved."