League of Chicago Theatres presents portal accessing popular productions

CHICAGO (CBS) — Each week, CBS Chicago throws the spotlight on some of the best theater in town, and now there's information to help you better understand what's on stage and how to find your ticket.

Chicago has a vibrant theater community, with over 200 companies spread throughout the city. Whether you're looking for a musical or an emotional drama, there's something for everyone.

Some of the bigger houses in town get lots of publicity, but there are dozens of standout plays all over metropolitan Chicago. And you can learn about most of them by visiting one website. It's Chicagoplays.com, the online home of the League of Chicago Theatres, a nonprofit organization serving more than 200 area companies and houses.

Audience Development is part of its core mission. On the home page, you can start by entering the dates that fit your schedule. A list of running performances will appear. You can scroll through it, find a title and the ticket price you're looking for, and click through to performance dates and ticket purchases.

You can even filter your search by neighborhood to help you plan your perfect night at the theater. Incredible theater in Chicago can be experienced for as little as $15 a ticket.

The organization was founded in 1979 by a small group known as the Off Loop Producers Association. Its mission was to "enrich and sustain the economic and cultural life in Chicago by developing marketing, advocacy, and information services to strengthen the operations of member theatres."