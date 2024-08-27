Burglar breaks into Chicago luxury bridal shop, stealing dresses and accessories

Burglary at luxury bridal shop in Palmer Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A burglar smashed the window of a luxury bridal shop Tuesday morning in the Palmer Square neighborhood, stealing dresses and accessories.

Police said a man shattered the front window of LBR Bridal in the 2100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 3:40 a.m., and removed merchandise from inside before fleeing the scene.

A store employee said the burglar took dresses and accessories, but it was not immediately clear how much merchandise was stolen.

The burglar was not able to access the rear storage room, preventing them from stealing more merchandise.

The store also was forced to cancel appointments for dress pickups on Tuesday due to the broken glass inside the store.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area 5 detectives were investigating.