Lawsuit filed by family of teen hit, killed by Metra UP-NW train in Chicago's northwest suburbs

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — The family of a teenage girl hit and killed by a train in Barrington, Illinois, earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the train companies and the village.

The Lacson family says they want change at the pedestrian crosswalk where Marin Lacson died.

The teen's father, Michael Lacson, in a video statement after filing the lawsuit, said he doesn't want his daughter's death to be in vain.

"My family is committed to making a difference to prevent something like this from ever happening again," he said.

The lawsuit names Union Pacific Railroad Company, metra, the Regional Transportation Authority, and the village of Barrington.

Police say Marin was on her way to school when she crossed the tracks at Hough and Main Streets after one train passed. Witnesses said the gates were down, but the crossing does not have gates over the sidewalk. Marin didn't see or hear another train coming from the other direction when she was hit by that train and killed.

The lawsuit says the parties named are negligent in making safety changes, especially a pedestrian gate and warning signs at the crosswalk.

"We believe that pedestrian gates certainly would have been a necessary safety requirement that would have saved her life," Attorney Jim Pullos said. "There is a standard that needs to be met for the community, and in this particular situation, that just wasn't met."

Attorneys say there has been at least one other fatality at this crosswalk, and an 11-year-old boy lost his foot after being hit at the same crossing under similar circumstances in 2013. His mother had called for pedestrian gates to be put up 11 years before Marin's death.

The village submitted a request in February to put up a pedestrian gate at the crosswalk. The village and the railroad companies have yet to provide an update on the crosswalk or the lawsuit.