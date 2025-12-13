Lawrence Boyle, man charged with strangling woman in Chicago garage, found guilty

A man has been found guilty of the murder of a woman who was found dead in her garage.

On Thursday, a jury found Lawrence Boyle, 65, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Sierra Jamison back on Sept. 18, 2023, in Grand Crossing.

Prosecutors said Jamison and Boyle were in a romantic relationship and had known each other for 10 years.

Jamison's brother saw Boyle, who was waiting inside before the killing, leaving the garage after she had parked her Jeep, according to prosecutors.

Before her death, our investigators interviewed Jamison about a story on how black women are more often targeted for certain crimes. She was the victim of an attempted carjacking in 2022.

Boyle is due back in court on Jan. 5.