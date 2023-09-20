30-year-old woman strangled in Greater Grand Crossing garage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who was found dead inside a garage in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Monday was strangled.

The woman, who has been identified as 30-year-old Sierra Jamison, was found unresponsive in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner listed Jamison's cause of death as strangulation.

Police said the "circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

No arrests have been made.