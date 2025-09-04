Latino organizations to protest Trump Administration during Daley Plaza rally

Local Latino organizations will hold a rally on Thursday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration.

Former Congressman Luis Gutierrez said they will be urging Mexican, Latino, and Chicago residents to push back on the president's threats in a peaceful manner. It's part of the "Don't Take the Bait" campaign.

He said the city needs to stay united and not let the Trump Administration provoke them into violence.

The rally held by the Latino Leadership Council will be held in Daley Plaza at 3 p.m.

Waukegan parade postponed due to ICE concerns

Thursday's rally comes as communities in Chicago's northern suburbs are preparing for the arrival of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Officials with the City of North Chicago said Lake County law enforcement had a meeting Wednesday with federal officials over the logistics of some 300 ICE agents arriving in the area. No hard plans were shared for when the ICE agents will hit the street, but CBS News Chicago is told they will be staying in hotels in the area.

On Wednesday, the Mexican Independence Day parade in Waukegan, Illinois, was postponed.

Organizers of the parade said there are safety concerns in Waukegan due to possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and a potential National Guard deployment.

This marks the first time in the 30-year history of the parade and festival that it has been postponed.

contributed to this report.