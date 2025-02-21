Watch CBS News
Last of bitter cold Friday morning for Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Warmup on the way for Chicago area
Warmup on the way for Chicago area 02:00

One more bitterly cold morning ahead of an actual warm-up. 

Wind chills are again below zero, with the lowest readings of -10 degrees. Sunshine returns today, boosting temperatures into the upper 20s, near 30 degrees.

While still cold tonight, lows will fall to the teens. This is a huge improvement from earlier in the week. 

Saturday marks the beginning of a true warm-up. Highs reach freezing for the first time in six days and will gradually climb towards 40 degrees on Sunday. 

Next week brings several days in the middle 40s with lows in the 30s. Shower chances develop by the middle part of next week.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Bitter morning, cold and sunny. A high of 30.

TONIGHT: Clear and not as bitter. A high of 12.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy. A low of 34.

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

