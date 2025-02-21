Last of bitter cold Friday morning for Chicago area

Warmup on the way for Chicago area

One more bitterly cold morning ahead of an actual warm-up.

CBS News Chicago

Wind chills are again below zero, with the lowest readings of -10 degrees. Sunshine returns today, boosting temperatures into the upper 20s, near 30 degrees.

While still cold tonight, lows will fall to the teens. This is a huge improvement from earlier in the week.

CBS News Chicago

Saturday marks the beginning of a true warm-up. Highs reach freezing for the first time in six days and will gradually climb towards 40 degrees on Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

Next week brings several days in the middle 40s with lows in the 30s. Shower chances develop by the middle part of next week.

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Bitter morning, cold and sunny. A high of 30.

TONIGHT: Clear and not as bitter. A high of 12.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy. A low of 34.

CBS News Chicago