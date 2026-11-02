Last early voters set to line up as Illinois candidates vie for votes ahead of Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2026 midterms, and as of the morning of the day before, more than 280,000 ballots had been cast in Chicago.

That figure represents a little less than 20% of registered voters.

As of Sunday evening, nearly 180,000 people had voted early in person, and more than 100,000 mail-in ballots had been returned.

Monday was the last chance to vote early ahead of the election. Voters have until 7 p.m. to visit the downtown supersite or another early voting site.

Meanwhile, candidates on Monday were set to make their final stops as voters prepared to choose the next Illinois governor and a new U.S. Senator from Illinois, among other offices.

As voters prepared to make their final decisions if they had not done so already, the candidates for governor were set to spend the day Monday trying to win them over.

In the governor's race, Republican Darren Bailey is once again challenging Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The latter is seeking a third term, while Bailey is trying to unseat the man who defeated him four years ago.

Bailey was set to make his final pitch at Daley Plaza at 10 a.m. Monday.

Pritzker had five campaign stops scheduled across the state on Monday, starting in downstate Collinsville in the morning and ending in Rockford in the evening.

This election also means a change in the congressional delegation from Illinois. Five members of Congress — Democratic U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly, Jesús "Chuy" García, Danny Davis, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Jan Schakowsky — are all leaving, as is U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

Republican Don Tracy and Democratic Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are vying for the seat that Durbin will have held for 30 years when he retires at the end of his current term early next year. Independent Whitfield Harrington is also running.

Also for the first time, Chicago voters will choose the president of the Chicago Board of Education. Jessica Biggs, Victor Henderson, and Hilario Dominguez are vying for the seat.

Each candidate has faced controversy, and all have spoken about their pasts with CBS News Chicago.

The winner will lead the board as it moves to a fully elected body next year.

Early voting hours vary by location, but at the downtown supersite, 137 S. State St., it is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For those waiting until Election Day Tuesday, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

For more information about who is on your ballot, where you can vote early and on Election Day, and information on voter registration, visit our Illinois election guide.