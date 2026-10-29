Retiring U.S. Rep. Danny Davis looks back on 30 years in Congress, 46 years as elected official in Chicago

It's about to be a wrap for one of the longest-serving members of Congress from Illinois. After 30 years in the House of Representatives, serving the constituents of Illinois' 7th District, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis is retiring at the end of his term in January.

Davis served 15 terms in office. He announced in July 2025 that he would not run for another term. He is backing Illinois state Sen. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) in the race to succeed him.

With just over two months left in office, Davis and his staff have been reminiscing over decades of memories, surrounded by boxes, papers, and posters commemorating a notable 46-year political career.

The scene is set for the big ending in January, but the main character is nowhere near ready to wrap.

"You know, I second guess it sometimes. I mean, I really do, and that's because I have enjoyed being an elected official for as long as I have been. And the fight that's going on right now, I mean, you want to be in the middle of it, but that's alright," he said.

The political fun began in 1979. A 38-year-old Davis, with a master's degree in counseling and a doctorate in public administration, detoured from a lucrative career in health care to become alderman of the 29th Ward in Chicago, representing West Side residents.

"Once I got into it, it was my life. It wasn't a job. It was how do you convince people that they are the power," he said.

Davis spent 11 years on the Chicago City Council. In 1990, he became a Cook County commissioner, and then in 1995, U.S. Rep. Cardiss Collins announced she would be retiring, and Davis decided to run for her seat.

In the 1996 election, Davis won the title he would wear for nearly 30 years.

During his decades in Congress, Davis fought for increasing affordable housing, reforming the criminal justice system, and supporting low-cost health care centers nationwide.

"There were 10, now there are 1,400. These 1,400 are serving more than 30 million low- and moderate-income people," he said.

He advocated for social justice, civil rights, and voting rights, and played a pivotal role in elections that made history.

"Campaigning for Barack Obama throughout the country and helping to know that you may have helped that to happen. Campaigning for Carol Moseley Braun, helping her to become the first African American or Black woman elected to the United States Senate," Davis said.

As a congressman, he also traveled the world, interacting with international leaders, like Pope John Paul II, South African leader Nelson Mandela, and civil rights leader Ambassador Andrew Young.

"I've had those opportunities," Davis said. "Yes, I have indeed interacted in those environments, but when I walk in the alley and the guy that's in the alley says, 'Hey, Danny what's going on?' Hey, that warms my heart."

In recognition of his numerous contributions, his face graces a mural at the Safer Foundation in East Garfield Park, and Malcolm X College's community center on the West Side is named after Davis.

"When I go in the grocery store or something, and have trouble getting out, because I run into people who want to stop and chat, those to me are the magic moments, and those to me are the things that I relish the most," he said.

The Congressman's final term in office ends on Jan. 3.