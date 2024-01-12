Last day to enter Chicago's annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest
CHICAGO (CBS) – As the plow trucks are out keeping the roads safe during Friday's winter storm, it is also the last day to name one of them.
The "You Name a Snowplow" contest allows residents the chance to come up with witty or clever names for a snowplow.
Those who are interested can submit their ideas at the City of Chicago's website.
The community will vote on their favorites by Feb. 2. Six winners will then be chosen - one for each of the city's snow plow districts.
Some of the previous winners include Mrs. O'Leary's Plow, Da Plow, Salter Payton, and Jean Baptiste Point Du Shovel.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.