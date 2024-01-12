Watch CBS News
Local News

Last day to enter Chicago's annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Last day to enter Chicago's 'You Name a Snowplow' contest
Last day to enter Chicago's 'You Name a Snowplow' contest 01:03

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the plow trucks are out keeping the roads safe during Friday's winter storm, it is also the last day to name one of them.

The "You Name a Snowplow" contest allows residents the chance to come up with witty or clever names for a snowplow. 

Those who are interested can submit their ideas at the City of Chicago's website.

The community will vote on their favorites by Feb. 2. Six winners will then be chosen - one for each of the city's snow plow districts.

Some of the previous winners include Mrs. O'Leary's Plow, Da Plow, Salter Payton, and Jean Baptiste Point Du Shovel.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 10:41 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.