Last day to enter Chicago's annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest

Last day to enter Chicago's 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

Last day to enter Chicago's 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

Last day to enter Chicago's 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the plow trucks are out keeping the roads safe during Friday's winter storm, it is also the last day to name one of them.

The "You Name a Snowplow" contest allows residents the chance to come up with witty or clever names for a snowplow.

Those who are interested can submit their ideas at the City of Chicago's website.

The community will vote on their favorites by Feb. 2. Six winners will then be chosen - one for each of the city's snow plow districts.

Some of the previous winners include Mrs. O'Leary's Plow, Da Plow, Salter Payton, and Jean Baptiste Point Du Shovel.