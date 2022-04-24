Watch CBS News

Large rowdy crowds congregate in Millennium Park, draw large police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening. 

Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. 

There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. 

CBS 2 has also received reports of multiple arrests, but no word yet on specific crimes. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on April 23, 2022 / 10:42 PM

