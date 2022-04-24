Large rowdy crowds congregate in Millennium Park, draw large police presence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening.
Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk.
There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems.
CBS 2 has also received reports of multiple arrests, but no word yet on specific crimes.
This is a developing story.
