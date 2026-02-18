Thieves steal airbags from 24 Hondas in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

Dozens of drivers had their car's airbag stolen earlier this week in the Lakeview neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, thieves broke into 24 cars – all of them Hondas – and removed the airbags from the steering wheels.

The thefts happened at the following locations and times:

3400 block of N Paulina on February 16-17, 2026 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 AM

3100 block of N Seminary on February 16-17, 2026 from 7:30:00 PM - 5:30 AM

1200 block of W Cornelia on February 16-17, 2026 from 6:00 PM - 6:45 AM

3300 block of N Racine on February 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM

1800 block of W Belmont on February 17, 2026 at 7:40 AM

3200 block of N Racine on February 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM

1100 block of W Cornelia on February 16, 2026 at 11:00 PM

1200 block of W Melrose on February 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM

3200 block of N Racine on February 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM

3000 block of N Kenmore on February 17, 2026 at 12:00 AM

3300 block of N Racine on February 17, 2026 at 6:46 AM

1100 block of W Newport on February 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM

1100 block of W Cornelia on February 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM

3400 block of N Racine on February 17, 2026 at 6:46 AM

3400 block of N Janssen on February 15-17, 2026 from 9:40 PM - 6:45 AM

1000 block of W School on February 16, 2026 at 6:40 AM

3200 block of N Kenmore on February 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM

3200 block of N Clark on February 17, 2026 at 10:05 AM

3200 block of N Dayton on February 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM

3400 block of N Greenview on February 17, 2026 at 8:54 AM

1900 block of W Belmont on February 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM

500 block of W Briar on February 17, 2026 at 2:00-7:00 PM

3100 block of N Orchard on February 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM

800 block of W Aldine on February 17, 2026 at 4:40 AM

Dozens of similar thefts have been reported across the city since December.

Chicago is the latest city to have reported airbag thefts, following Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Experts said the stolen airbags are often resold to shady auto shops or to unsuspecting consumers.

Auto mechanics have said it can cost up to $4,000 to have airbags replaced. They recommended car owners use steering wheel clubs, since thieves would have to cut through them to get to a vehicle's airbag.

Chicago police asked anyone with information on the airbag thefts to contact Area One Detectives at (312)747-8384, Area Two Detectives at (312)747-8273, Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263, or Area 5 Detectives (312) 746-7394; or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference # 26-CWP-004C.