More airbag thefts involving Honda vehicles reported in 3 South Side neighborhoods

Chicago police released yet another warning about airbag theft involving Honda vehicles after

They said at least 14 more vehicles were burglarized between Monday and Wednesday, mostly during the early morning hours in the Morgan Park, South Chicago, and Calumet neighborhoods.

In each incident, police said two people driving in a white sedan would break the windows of parked Honda vehicles and steal the airbags from inside.

The latest string of airbag thefts happened at the following times and locations:

South Chicago

9000 block of Oglesby Avenue on Feb. 2, at an unknown time.

13300 block of Avenue N on Feb. 2, at 3:55 a.m.

11400 block of Avenue J on Feb. 2, at 4:01 a.m.

10400 block of Avenue M on Feb. 2, at an unknown time.

10400 block of South Green Bay Avenue on Feb. 2, at an unknown time.

11100 block of Avenue L on Feb. 2, at 4:22 a.m.

11100 block of Green Bay Avenue on Feb. 2, at an unknown time.

Two vehicles in the 11000 Block of Avenue M on Feb. 2, at 6:05 a.m.

11300 block of Avenue M on Feb. 2, at 6:15 a.m.

11000 block of Talman Avenue on Feb. 3, at an unknown time.

Calumet

100 block of East 103rd Street on Feb. 3, at an unknown time.

11500 block of South Cottage Grove on Feb. 3, at 05:45 a.m.

Morgan Park

7700 Block of Merrill Ave on Feb. 4, at an unknown time.

9900 Block of S Wallace St on Feb. 4 at an unknown time.

Police were unable to give a detailed description of the burglars.

At least 20 other burglaries involving airbags have been reported since December on the North, Northwest, and West sides.

Chicago is the latest city to have reported airbag thefts, following Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Auto mechanics have said it can cost up to $4,000 to have airbags replaced. They recommended car owners use steering wheel clubs, since thieves would have to cut through them to get to a vehicle's airbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number P2502027.

The video above is from a previous report.