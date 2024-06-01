Lake County correctional officer arrested, charged with trafficking contraband to inmates

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) -- A Lake County, Indiana, correctional officer is facing charges for allegedly trafficking cell phones and other contraband to inmates, officials say.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, John Hoch, 56, of Dyer, was arrested Friday and faces felony charges of trafficking and official misconduct.

Officials say the investigation into the employee of three and a half years lasted several months.

"The sheriff's department takes trafficking at the jail seriously," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. "This kind of unlawful scheme represents a clear violation of the standards and ethics upheld at our facility by the men and women who work tirelessly to maintain the safety and security of inmates and employees."

The Sheriff's Department is still investigating the case, including how many people may have been involved.