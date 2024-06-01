Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake County correctional officer arrested, charged with trafficking contraband to inmates

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) -- A Lake County, Indiana, correctional officer is facing charges for allegedly trafficking cell phones and other contraband to inmates, officials say. 

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, John Hoch, 56, of Dyer, was arrested Friday and faces felony charges of trafficking and official misconduct. 

Officials say the investigation into the employee of three and a half years lasted several months. 

"The sheriff's department takes trafficking at the jail seriously," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. "This kind of unlawful scheme represents a clear violation of the standards and ethics upheld at our facility by the men and women who work tirelessly to maintain the safety and security of inmates and employees." 

The Sheriff's Department is still investigating the case, including how many people may have been involved. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 4:58 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.