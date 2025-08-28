Chicago O'Hare and Midway airports expected to get 1.8 million travelers over Labor Day weekend

How United Airlines handles millions of passengers at Chicago O'Hare on holiday weekends

Nearly 1.8 million people are expected to fly through Chicago's airports for Labor Day weekend.

The busiest day for both airports is expected to be on Friday.

O'Hare is expected to have more than 1.5 million people going through the airport—a four percent increase from last year. Over at Midway, nearly 300,000 people will go through that airport over the next six days.

Chicago-based United Airlines took CBS News Chicago behind the scenes at O'Hare to show how they are handling the growing demand, especially on a holiday weekend.

United manages every move on the ground through their station operations center at the airport.

"We are the quarterback of the operation, this is where I like to say all the magic happens," said Rick VanCleve, managing direction of station operations for United Airlines. "This is where the panic sets in or the relaxation sets in."

From touchdown to takeoff, every step is tracked.

"From the time an aircraft touches down here at O'Hare to the time it pulls into the gate, to the time it re-departs and gets airborne, this room here is tracking that from start to finish," VanCleve said.

That tracking is critical for passengers, who are trying to get to their destinations while navigating delays that may be originating from outside Chicago.

"When you travel you've got to accept the fact that what there's going to be weather delays, there's going to be all kinds of delays," said passenger Paul Dillon.

While the SOC runs operations on the ground, the ramp tower keeps eyes on the airfield. That larger operation is led at O'Hare, United's largest hub, by Omar Idris.

This summer, United broke a record at O'Hare, flying more passengers in June and July than ever before.

"It's just the beginning, so starting in October, we are going to have more flights and more seats a day," Idris said.

But with growth comes challenges, from weather delays to nationwide ground stops like the one seen earlier this month.

"When things happen like weather or a disruption in the system from maybe a technology outage across the country, the ripple effect of that is massive," said Idris.

Making preparations is key as the number of United passengers at O'Hare keeps growing.

"We're just so happy that we can continue to offer Chicagoans and people throughout the country who connect through Chicago great alternatives, great travel, and great options," Idris said.

Remember your Real ID to fly this holiday weeked

Karen Pride with the Chicago Department of Aviation said those heading to the airports should allow for extra time.

"If you're coming to the airport for travel, get here two hours in advance for a domestic flight and three hours in advance for an international flight," she said. "You need to make sure that you have proper identification, a real ID or passport."

Those who still don't have their Real IDs or passports can use other forms of acceptable identification, including passport cards or military IDs.

The Transportation Security Administration said that those who don't have a Real ID or passport can still fly, but may have to submit to a more intense identity verification process that involves collecting personal information, including name and current address, to confirm the traveler's identity. Once their identity is confirmed, they will then have to go through enhanced screening at TSA checkpoints.

A full list of acceptable IDs can be found on the TSA website.