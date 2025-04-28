Watch CBS News
Local News

Medical event may have played role in La Grange crash that killed 2, injured 3, police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

2 dead, 3 injured after 7-car crash in La Grange, Illinois
2 dead, 3 injured after 7-car crash in La Grange, Illinois 00:27

La Grange police are investigating whether a medical event may have played a role in a deadly car crash last week.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 1:50 p.m. Friday at 47th Street and Willow Springs Road in La Grange. Police said a white SUV was speeding northbound on Willow Springs Road when it struck several vehicles near the intersection of 47th Street.

Five people were taken to the hospital where two later died. They were identified as 51-year-old Brett Lane and 49-year-old Melissa Lane, both from Hinsdale.  Three others were injured.

Police said shortly before that crash, the same white SUV was involved in collision in Western Springs, also on Willow Springs Road.

The SUV was not involved in a police chase at the time of the crash, La Grange police said. Investigators are looking into whether a medical event may have played a role in how the SUV's driver was operating the car at the time of the crashes.

The driver has not been identified, police said, pending further investigation.

An investigation into the crashes is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed. 

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.