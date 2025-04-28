Medical event may have played role in La Grange crash that killed 2, injured 3, police say

La Grange police are investigating whether a medical event may have played a role in a deadly car crash last week.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 1:50 p.m. Friday at 47th Street and Willow Springs Road in La Grange. Police said a white SUV was speeding northbound on Willow Springs Road when it struck several vehicles near the intersection of 47th Street.

Five people were taken to the hospital where two later died. They were identified as 51-year-old Brett Lane and 49-year-old Melissa Lane, both from Hinsdale. Three others were injured.

Police said shortly before that crash, the same white SUV was involved in collision in Western Springs, also on Willow Springs Road.

The SUV was not involved in a police chase at the time of the crash, La Grange police said. Investigators are looking into whether a medical event may have played a role in how the SUV's driver was operating the car at the time of the crashes.

The driver has not been identified, police said, pending further investigation.

An investigation into the crashes is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.

