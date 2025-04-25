5 injured, 2 critically, in car crash in La Grange, Illinois

Five people were injured, two of them critically, in a car crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's western suburbs.

La Grange police said the crash happened at the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road.

Five people were taken to the hospital. Two of them were in critical condition, and the other three were in good condition.

A sign and a parked car outside of a business at the northeast corner of the intersection also were damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said the intersection would be closed for an extended period of time, and drivers should avoid the area.