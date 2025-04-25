Watch CBS News
Local News

5 injured, 2 critically, in car crash in La Grange, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

5 injured in car crash in La Grange
5 injured in car crash in La Grange 00:17

Five people were injured, two of them critically, in a car crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's western suburbs.

La Grange police said the crash happened at the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road.

Five people were taken to the hospital. Two of them were in critical condition, and the other three were in good condition.

A sign and a parked car outside of a business at the northeast corner of the intersection also were damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said the intersection would be closed for an extended period of time, and drivers should avoid the area.

Todd Feurer
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.