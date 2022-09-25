Watch CBS News
Local News

Kyiv City Ballet performing final Chicago show Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre

/ CBS Chicago

Kyiv City Ballet to perform last Chicago show at the Auditorium Theatre Sunday
Kyiv City Ballet to perform last Chicago show at the Auditorium Theatre Sunday 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's your last chance to see the Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine.

It's the first time the ballet is performing in Chicago as part of their U.S. tour and will showcase some new work.

Just a few months ago, as the group was set to begin their international tour, they unknowingly took one of the last flights out of Kyiv only one day before the Russian invasion.

The show is happening at the Auditorium Theatre near Ida B Wells and Michigan Avenue at 3 p.m. 

Ticket prices range from $60 to $100.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 10:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.