Kyiv City Ballet performing final Chicago show Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre

Kyiv City Ballet to perform last Chicago show at the Auditorium Theatre Sunday

Kyiv City Ballet to perform last Chicago show at the Auditorium Theatre Sunday

Kyiv City Ballet to perform last Chicago show at the Auditorium Theatre Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's your last chance to see the Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine.

It's the first time the ballet is performing in Chicago as part of their U.S. tour and will showcase some new work.

Just a few months ago, as the group was set to begin their international tour, they unknowingly took one of the last flights out of Kyiv only one day before the Russian invasion.

The show is happening at the Auditorium Theatre near Ida B Wells and Michigan Avenue at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $60 to $100.