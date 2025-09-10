Fallen Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera added to Gold Star memorial wall

An emotional ceremony was held along Chicago's lakefront Wednesday night as officers showed up in force to honor those who died in the line of duty.

The Chicago Police Department paused to reflect on men and women killed serving and protecting the city, including officer Krystal Rivera, who was killed while on duty this past June.

Earlier in the day, there were heavy hearts at the Gold Star Families Memorial Wall and Park, where Rivera's family gathered as her name was unveiled—forever etched in stone.

Her mother, Yolanda Rivera, said her spirit lives through Bella and every life she touched.

Officer Rivera was the latest officer killed while protecting the city.

"What makes a great officer? That's being a great human being, and clearly that's what officer Krystal Rivera was," Lieutenant Larry Snelling said.

"I will honor Krystal by living each day the same strength she showed, and pray never forgets the name Krystal Rivera. My daughter and my hero," Yolanda said.

Every year, the city honors all officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice, but in recent years, new names continue to get etched in this stone

Officer Areanah Preston's mom, Dionne Mhoon, was saddened by the names added two years after her own daughter's murder. Yet she spoke about the bond the gold star families will share forever.

"It's an amazing group, unfortunately, we're in this group, but we have a blessing with the support we have," Mhoon said.

And the support of the city that will never forget.

The ceremony continued into Wednesday night as the names of the more than 600 fallen Chicago police officers were read out loud. a night Chicago has seen too many times.