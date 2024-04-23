Foxtrot Market and Dom's Kitchen & Market closing 6 months after merger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago-based grocery chains, Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot Market, are closing all their stores, six months after announcing a merger.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024," Dom's Kitchen & Market wrote in a message on their website. "We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts."

In November, Dom's – a pair of upscale grocery stores – and Foxtrot – a high-end convenience store chain – announced they were merging under the new entity Outfox Hospitality.

All Dom's and Foxtrot stores are closing on Tuesday, including delivery, mobile apps, and store credit cards. All Foxtrot and Dom's account credits and member perks also expire effective Tuesday.

The closure affects both Dom's locations in Chicago, and all 33 Foxtrot stores in Chicago, Texas, and the Washington D.C. area.

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members. We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years. It has been our highest honor to elevate the everyday and create a remarkable shopping experience for people who love food as much as we do. It has been a privilege serving you and being a part of your everyday lives," the companies said in a statement.

Dom's launched in Chicago in June 2021 in Lincoln Park as a new concept from Bob Mariano, founder of the Mariano's grocery store chain in Chicago. Their second location opened in Old Town in November 2022.

Described as the "newest next generation local food emporium," Dom's was a small-scale grocery focused on specialty items, prepared foods, and locally sourced products. Stores also featured wine tastings, cooking demonstrations, coffee shops, and wine and beer that customers could drink while they shopped.