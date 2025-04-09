Knife-wielding man shot by Chicago police at Courtyard Marriott River North hotel charged

The knife-wielding man who was shot by Chicago police Monday at the Courtyard by Marriott River North has been charged.

Demod Williams, 46, of Chicago has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of issuance of warrant.

Chicago police said officers saw a wanted person in the 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street, who was armed with a knife.

Police allege Williams fled from them with his knife and ran into the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott at 30 E. Hubbard Street. When he wouldn't drop the weapon, police used Tasers but he still wasn't subdued. When he turned to them with the knife in hand, the officers opened fire.

Williams was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body in critical condition. He was then charged.

No further information was immediately available.