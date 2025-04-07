Chicago police shooting critically injures 1 outside River North Courtyard Marriott, sources say

A man is in critical condition after CPD officers fired shots in an incident Monday afternoon in River North, sources tell CBS News Chicago.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they are investigating "an officer-involved shooting" near 30 E. Hubbard Street, which is the location of the Courtyard Marriott River North.

COPA did not offer any further details about the incident. It was not clear whether the incident happened inside or outside of the hotel.

A witness said he was walk to the bus stop when he saw a man dressed in all black carrying a knife. He said police told the man to drop the knife multiple times. When he didn't comply, the witness said police first used a stun gun and then opened fire.

CBS News Chicago saw two officers on stretchers being taken to ambulances, though the nature or severity of any possible injury was not immediately clear. Police told reporters at the scene that the officers were being taken to a local hospital for observation.

A source told CBS News Chicago that the man in the incident was critically injured. Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting.



The witness said the man was also taken in an ambulance for treatment, but officials have not disclosed his condition.

The road in front of the Courtyard Marriott and the hotel itself are currently closed due to the shooting investigation and it was not clear when guests would be able to enter the premises again or return to their rooms. One guest told CBS News Chicago that Marriott was getting him a room at another location.

An investigation is ongoing.