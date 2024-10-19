Video shows spinning cars, crowds take streets over at Chicago's Kennedy Expressway

Video shows spinning cars, crowds take streets over at Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO — Video captured the moments overnight when crowds and vehicles overtook a section of North Avenue near the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago.

The video shows dozens of people watching cars and motorcycles doing donuts and tricks in the middle of the intersection.

The gathered crowds made it difficult for drivers who were trying to get on and off the expressway, and cameras caught an ambulance with its lights and sirens on but still having a tough time getting through for an emergency.

Crews said when police got to the scene, people scattered and quickly drove away.

There's no word on whether anyone has been arrested.