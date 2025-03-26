Brother of Karen Schepers, missing Elgin woman whose car was pulled from Fox River, says family is 'back to waiting game'

Brother of Karen Schepers, missing woman whose car was pulled from Fox River, says family ‘back to

The brother a woman whose car was pulled from the Fox River with skeletal remains inside nearly 42 years after she disappeared, is thanking the community for their support as the family awaits for a positive identification.

Karen Schepers was seen for the last time on April 16, 1983 at a work party at a bar in Carpentersville. She was the last one to leave, witnesses told Elgin police at the time, and she was never seen again.

Gary Schepers said he is grateful to the Elgin Police Department for their efforts to bring the family closure, and thankful for the community that has rallied around him during this difficult time as they wait for the bones to be definitively identified.

"So today is kinda back to the old familiar waiting game," he said. "And I have 40 years experience with that."

Tuesday, Elgin police and other officials pulled Schepers' canary yellow 1980 Toyota Celica out of the Fox River after a long and complex operation with the help of nonprofit group Chaos Divers. There were skeletal remains inside.

The Scheers family is in disbelief, but have been told positive identification could take weeks.

"What the detectives said was if they don't find, like, teeth or something that match to existing records, I may have to go and give them DNA," Gary said.

The Schepers family has maintained that the case was never properly investigated, and said former leadership at the Elgin Police Department failed to do their job.

But now Gary said he is astounded with the effort by local law enforcement to solve the cold case.

"They have been so thoughtful in dealing with my mom," he said. "I mean they went back and looked up the phases of the moon to see how dark it was that night – who would've thought of that. Like I said, they are not the kind of cops I'm used to dealing with."

The family said that they've already waited 40 years, so they can hold out a little longer while the remains are identified to get this closure.