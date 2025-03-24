Divers search Fox River in Elgin as part investigation into 1983 cold case disappearance of Karen Schepers

Divers are searching the Fox River in Elgin, Illinois, Monday as part of their investigation into the 1983 cold case disappearance of a suburban woman.

According to Elgin police, Karen Scheper was last seen at about 1 a.m. on April 16, 1983 at a bar in Carpentersville, Illinois, for a party with co-workers. She was reportedly the last person from her group to leave the bar. Neither Schepers nor her car, a yellow 1980 Toyota Celica, were ever seen again and her whereabouts remain unknown to this day.

The Elgin Police Department s working with the nonprofit Chaos Divers to search the Fox River Monday. Police said there are no new leads at this time, but the search is done "to ensure thorough documentation of the steps taken to find Karen Schepers."

Further information was not immediately available.