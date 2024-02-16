Child wounded at Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting says incident has left him traumatized

Wounded boy speaks out after Kansas City shooting 10-year-old boy speaks out after surviving Kansas City shooting 02:16

Kansas City, Missouri — Among those wounded in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was 10-year-old Samuel Arellano, who had attended with his grandfather and worn his jersey of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Arellano on Friday showed CBS News where he was shot, near his upper ribcage.

A woman was killed in Wednesday's shooting and 22 others were wounded, nearly half of whom were children.

Arellano is now recovering at home, but the memories are still fresh.

"I was just crying a lot…I was terrified, I was traumatized," Arellano said.

Arellano disclosed he has since had trouble sleeping.

"Like if I would go to sleep, I would get nightmares, flashbacks," Arellano said.



Two juveniles arrested in connection with the shooting are facing gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Future hearings could determine if they will be tried as adults, with more serious charges expected. Investigators believe a dispute between several people led to the gunfire, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday.

A vigil was held Thursday night for 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan — the mother of two and local radio DJ who was killed. Early Friday, pop star Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe that was established for the Lopez-Galvan family.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited two of the shooting victims, sisters ages 8 and 10, who remain hospitalized at Children's Mercy in Kansas City. In total, 11 children ages 6 to 15 were treated for injuries from the shooting at Children's Mercy, the hospital said.

Those children, like Arellano, are not just dealing with the trauma, but also a loss of innocence. Arellano said he would be unwilling to attend another large parade because "you never know what can happen."

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family of Arellano.