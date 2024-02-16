Family members mourn woman killed at Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration: "We did not expect the day to end like this"

Family and friends described Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio personality, as the "life of the party."

Those close to Lopez-Galvan are mourning after she was killed on Wednesday during a shooting at a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. Lopez-Galvan, who hosted radio station KFFI's "Taste of Tejano," was 43, authorities said. KFFI first announced Lopez-Galvan's death in a post on social media on Wednesday, and authorities confirmed her death in a news conference on Thursday. Lopez-Galvan's bio on KFFI's website says she has been a private DJ for more than 15 years, and began hosting "Taste of Tejano" in March 2022.

At least 21 other people were wounded in the shooting — including Lopez-Galvan's adult son, who is expected to survive. Two juveniles were detained in the wake of the deadly shooting, authorities said Thursday. No one has been charged.

The shock of Lopez-Galvan's death has hit the family hard, said Beto Lopez, her brother, who said Lopez-Galvan was "the life of the party."

"There's an initial shock, and it feels like a bad dream," Lopez said.

Lopez-Galvan's was described as an extrovert and devoted mother by Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company, according to the Associated Press. Izurieta told the AP that Lopez-Galvan attended the parade with her husband and her adult son.

Lopez-Galvan's sister, Carmen Lopez-Murguia, said she was in good spirits at the parade.

"She was just really happy to be there," said Lopez-Murguia. "We did not expect the day to end like this."

Among the victims, half were under the age of 16, with the youngest being just 8 years old, according to Dr. Stephanie Burrus of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. While the hospital was prepared to handle such emergencies, Burrus said, "it's still not normal for people to see many, many people wounded by gunshots."

The aftermath of the shooting was captured on video, including the moment when a gunman was swiftly tackled to the ground. The quick actions of Trey Filter and another individual was acknowledged by law enforcement for their crucial role.

"The whole time we're holding him down, people are screaming, 'He's got a gun, he's got a gun.' When he was tackled, the gun fell, and she [another witness] secured the weapon," said Filter.