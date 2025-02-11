3 men accused of tying up, robbing man during home invasion in Kankakee, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men have been arrested after allegedly tying up a man with zip ties and robbing him during a home invasion on Monday in Kankakee.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Kankakee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a home invasion on North Pearl Street in rural Kankakee.

The homeowner told police a man posing as an Uber Eats driver had approached his door, and while he was talking to the man, two other people forced their way inside the house.

The three suspects then tied him up with zip ties, and ransacked his house, stealing electronics, cash, and multiple handguns and rifles, before fleeing the scene.

Sheriff's deputies were able to arrest three suspects a short time later.

Marcus A. Phelan, 41, James E. Schoeberl II, 38, and Ryan A. McManimen, 29, all were charged with home invasion. Sheriff's officials said Phelan was armed at the time of his arrest, and also was wanted on an arrest warrant from Morgan County.

Sheriff's deputies recovered multiple stolen items when the three were arrested.

All three men were being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center while they await detention hearings on Tuesday afternoon in Kankakee County. Sheriff's officials said they might face additional charges.