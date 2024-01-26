Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" world tour coming to Chicago this summer
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" world tour will be making a stop in Chicago this summer.
Tickets for the June 21 show in Chicago go on sale to the general public on February 2 at 10 a.m.
More information on ticket sales and tour stops can be found here.
Timberlake recently teased his first new album release in six years, which will be called "Everything I Thought It Was." The singer released a short video on social media narrated by the actor Benicio Del Toro.
Timberlake's last album, "Man of the Woods," was released in 2018, and earned him the No. 1 debut spot on the Billboard Hot 200.
