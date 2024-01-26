Watch CBS News
Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" world tour coming to Chicago this summer

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" world tour will be making a stop in Chicago this summer.

Tickets for the June 21 show in Chicago go on sale to the general public on February 2 at 10 a.m.

More information on ticket sales and tour stops can be found here. 

Timberlake recently teased his first new album release in six years, which will be called "Everything I Thought It Was." The singer released a short video on social media narrated by the actor Benicio Del Toro.

Timberlake's last album, "Man of the Woods," was released in 2018, and earned him the No. 1 debut spot on the Billboard Hot 200.

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 8:11 AM CST

