Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" world tour coming to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" world tour will be making a stop in Chicago this summer.

Tickets for the June 21 show in Chicago go on sale to the general public on February 2 at 10 a.m.

More information on ticket sales and tour stops can be found here.

Timberlake recently teased his first new album release in six years, which will be called "Everything I Thought It Was." The singer released a short video on social media narrated by the actor Benicio Del Toro.

Timberlake's last album, "Man of the Woods," was released in 2018, and earned him the No. 1 debut spot on the Billboard Hot 200.