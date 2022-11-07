Justin Fields, Chicago Bears offense see more success as defense struggles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Forget the Chicago Bears' 3-6 record for a moment, and let's focus on quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears signal caller has nine total touchdowns and just one interception over the last three games.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek checked in with the young quarterback seemingly putting it all together in year two.

Leave it to a blossoming Bears offense to make two straight losses feel pretty darn good.

"The next step is converting," said tight end Cole Kmet. "We're putting up points and the past three weeks we've been able to do that. We want to be a championship team. That's what the NFL is."

The creativity of Luke Getsy's scheme has been putting the entire offense in a position to produce, and helping Fields go from potential QB question to record-breaking brilliant.

"Just the athleticism, and the timing of his passing game was great," said head coach Matt Eberflus. "His deep ball passing has always been good. He's always thrown those very well. The intermediate passing has been getting better. The pocket presence has been getting better.

But while the offense is clicking, the defense has taken a step back in the absence of the recently-traded Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn.

"We know it always comes down to fight," said Trevis Gipson. "We're going to sustain. Had we done better earlier in the game, the only thing you can do is keep fighting."

As for new wide receiver Chase Claypool, Eberflus said they're building him up to a full role in the offense but don't expect that to happen as early as Sunday against the Detroit Lions.