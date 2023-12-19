Watch CBS News
Man charged in strangling death of missing Chicago teen Amarise Parker

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with strangling a missing 15-year-old girl last week in the South Shore neighborhood.

Joshua Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the strangling of 15-year-old Amarise Parker, who had been reported missing before her death. Chicago Police

Joshua Williams, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Amarise Parker.

Police said Williams strangled Parker on Dec. 12 in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue. Her body was found in the building around 7:24 p.m. the same day.

Parker had been the subject of a missing person alert from Chicago Police on Nov. 26.  

She was also reported missing back on Aug. 31, but returned home a day later. 

"She was a lovely soul. Everybody loved her. Although she had been missing, but she didn't deserve this. She didn't deserve this," said Parker's mother, Yahanna Clark, after the teen was found dead.

Amarise was a sophomore at CICS Loomis Longwood High School, 1309 W. 95th St.

Amarise Parker Chicago Police

In a statement, the Chicago Public Schools said their condolences go out to all impacted by this tragedy - and they are devastated by the loss of another young life.    

Williams arrested on Saturday after he was identified as Parker's killer, police said. 

He was due to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday. He also was wanted on an out-of-state arrest warrant.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 9:47 AM CST

