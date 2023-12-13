Girl, 15, found dead from strangulation in Chicago; had been subject of missing persons alert

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl was found dead from strangulation in South Shore this week after being reported missing months ago.

Police said at at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, a female victim was found dead in a home in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Wednesday identified the victim as Amarise Parker, 15. Investigators said she died of asphyxiation from strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Amarise was the subject of a missing persons alert from Chicago Police back on Aug. 31. She had last been seen the day before.

Police at the time said Amarise was missing from the 10900 block of South Wood Street in Morgan Park. She had left her home after returning from school and had not been seen since.

Amarise Parker Chicago Police

Police said there was no one in custody in the case late Wednesday, and detectives are investigating.

Further information on what happened was not immediately available.