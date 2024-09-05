Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area man charged with recording multiple people through bathroom window

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with placing a camera in the window of a bathroom to record multiple people in southwest suburban Lemont.

Police said, on July 31, they received a report that several people in the same household were recorded while using the bathroom in their home.

A camera was found on the outer windowpane of the bathroom window.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant in the 16500 block of Pasture Drive, and arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barwick.

Barwick has been charged with two felony counts of unauthorized video recording. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday, according to Cook County court records.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.