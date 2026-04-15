Jose Medina, charged with murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman, must submit DNA sample

The man charged with the murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman, who was killed in a shooting in Rogers Park last month, appeared in court Wednesday.

Jose Medina, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and a federal gun possession charge for Gorman's death on March 19. Police and prosecutors say she was walking with friends along the lakefront near Rogers Park Pier when Medina stepped out of the shadows and opened fire.

Gorman was struck and died at the scene. Her friends fled and were not injured.

Medina has been held in custody since his first court appearance on March 27. Wednesday, a judge ordered that he provide a DNA sample to Illinois State Police through a buccal swab, as well as fingerprints, for the Illinois State Police DNA Indexing Database.

Medina's public defender also filed a motion to have the judge order healthcare be provided, saying he has complained that a bullet fragment lodged in his nasal cavity is causing distress and headaches. His attorney said the fragment is visible to the eye and needs to be assessed for surgical removal. Medina's attorney also said he needs a cane due to a spinal injury.

Medina's attorney told the court during his detention hearing that the Venezuelan national had been attacked and shot in the head in 2018 in Colombia during a robbery. His attorney said as a result, he suffered severe brain damage and was disabled.

The judge ordered doctors at Cermak Health Services – which provides health care for inmates in the Cook County Department of Corrections – to speak to Medina's attorney about his health care and treatment.

Medina's next court date was not immdiately known.