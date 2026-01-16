Jon Lester, Jody Davis, Vince Lloyd to be inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame

Former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, catcher Jody Davis, and broadcaster Vince Lloyd will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame this year, the team announced Friday as they kicked off their annual fan convention.

The timing is particularly fitting for Lester, who is considered one of the team's best free agent signings of all time, and was a key piece in their 2016 World Series run, as this year's fan convention will celebrate the 10th anniversary of that title.

Lester had already won two World Series rings with the Red Sox when he joined the Cubs in 2015. He promptly helped lead the Cubs to their first playoff berth in seven years in his first season, as the Cubs advanced to the National League Championship Series.

In his second season, he was phenomenal for the Cubs, finishing second in NL Cy Young voting with a 19-5 record and a 2.44 ERA. In the 2016 playoffs, he was 3-1 in six games with a 2.02 ERA, including a win in Game 5, and 3.0 innings of relief in the clinching Game 7 victory.

In six seasons with the Cubs, Lester was had a 77-44 record in 171 starts, with a 3.64 ERA, and two All-Star Game selections.

Davis was a two-time All-Star catcher with the Cubs from 1981-88, and was a pivotal piece of the 1984 team that went to the NLCS, batting .256 with 19 home runs and 94 RBI that season. He won his only career Gold Glove two years later, when he threw out 89 base stealers, the most by a catcher in a season since 1920.

In his eight years with the Cubs, he had 122 home runs and 467 RBI, leading the team in home runs from 1983 to 1986.

Lloyd, who passed away in 2003, was a TV and radio broadcaster for the Cubs for 38 years from the 1950s to the 1980s. He teamed with Hall of Famer Jack Brickhouse for 11 years on telecasts for both the Cubs and White Sox, and spent 23 years in the radio booth with Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau.

Known for his trademark call, "Holy Mackerel!" he called more than 6,000 Major League Baseball games in his career, including approximately 5,000 for the Cubs.

In addition to joining the Cubs Hall of Fame, Lloyd will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the organization.

The Cubs Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held later this year at Wrigley Field, but a date has not yet been set.